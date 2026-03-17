Gallagher PREM Final to air on ITV

PREM Rugby has confirmed the remaining Gallagher PREM Rugby fixtures to be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV and ITVX. Fans across the UK will be able to watch three key matches during the top four race, in addition to the Gallagher PREM Final 2026 on June 20th on ITV4 and ITVX.

The Showdown will see Saracens host Northampton Saints in a heavyweight clash between two play-off contenders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as part of the Big Match Bonanza triple-header on March 28th (6pm KO).

The East Midlands Derby follows in Round 15, as Leicester Tigers face Northampton Saints in one of English rugby’s fiercest rivalries on May 9th, with crucial league points on the line (3.05pm KO).

ITV will also broadcast a fixture from the Final Round of the regular season on June 6th, with the match to be confirmed once qualification permutations are finalised.

The aforementioned Gallagher PREM Final 2026 closes out the season on ITV with viewers able to experience the campaign’s showcase finale on June 20th.

PREM Rugby and ITV recently extended the deal of their free-to-air broadcast partnership with a new two-year deal.