Eurovision Sport provides live subtitling for Paralympic Winter Games

Eurovision Sport, the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) free-to-air streaming platform, with its partner CAMB.AI, will deliver live and on-demand subtitling for coverage of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, taking place from March 6th to 15th.

CAMB.AI, a specialist in AI-driven language solutions, will provide real-time, contextual speech-to-text transcription across live and on-demand coverage throughout the event. This will enable audiences to stream all six Paralympic Winter Games sports on Eurovision Sport with real-time subtitles, without altering the editorial integrity of broadcasts.

Alan Fagan, Managing Director at Eurovision Sport, commented: “The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games should be accessible to the widest possible audience. By delivering real-time subtitling across every event on Eurovision Sport, we are scaling digital accessibility and ensuring more people can follow the action live. Working with CAMB.AI allows us to apply AI where it makes a real difference, strengthening accessibility while complementing our Members’ broadcasts and reinforcing the EBU’s shared sports offering.”

As sports consumption continues to evolve, accessibility has become an increasingly important consideration in how major events are produced and distributed. Subtitles, both local and multilingual, play a key role in ensuring that live sport remains inclusive and easy to follow, particularly for audiences watching in sound-off environments, the hearing-impaired, and those accessing content on demand.

Akshat Prakash, Chief Technology Officer at CAMB.AI, added: “Eurovision Sport is a clear leader in innovative thinking in sports, and in bringing that innovation to life We’re proud of our strong partnership and look forward to continuing to power accessibility needs for this amazing platform.”