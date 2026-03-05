Spain: Movistar adds Ronaldo’s MMA

Mixed martial arts is set to return to Spanish television as Movistar Plus has reached an agreement to broadcast WOW, the country’s leading MMA competition, backed by former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria and professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The platform will offer full coverage of the promotion’s events, beginning with its next major fight night, WOW 27 Madrid, scheduled for March 7th, and featurinf two title bouts: Brian Hooi vs Miguel Ángel Lozano for the lightweight belt and Davi Santos vs Luis Iván Rodríguez for the flyweight title.

The entire fight card will be available from 6pm (local time) on the channel Deportes por M+ (dial 63). From 8:30pm onwards, the evening’s Main Card will also be broadcast on Vamos por M+ (dial 8), making the headline bouts accessible to a broader audience of subscribers.

The agreement marks a renewed push for MMA visibility in Spain, where the sport has grown rapidly in popularity in recent years, helped in part by the international success of fighters such as Topuria.