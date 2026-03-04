Virgin Media O2 appoints Melcon as CFO

Virgin Media O2 has announced David Melcon as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer, starting on April 2nd. Melcon joins Virgin Media O2’s Executive Leadership Team with more than 25 years of telecoms experience, most recently as CFO of Vivo (Telefónica Brazil).

During his decade long tenure at Vivo, Melcon played a key role in shaping a customer-first strategy that doubled the company’s market value; led to the highest customer satisfaction score in the sector; and saw Vivo become the most sustainable company in Brazil.

Joining Telefónica in 2001, Melcon has overseen many investment programmes and led digital and operational transformations. During his time at Telefónica Europe, Melcon spent a number of years living in London working closely with the O2 team.

CEO of Virgin Media O2, Lutz Schüler, commented: “David has the experience, knowledge and mindset to really deliver for Virgin Media O2 and he will be a fantastic addition to the team, with this move bringing him back to a market he knows well. What stands out for me is not just the scale of what David has delivered, but how he’s done it, with a strong focus on customers, AI driven transformation and building high-performing diverse teams. This is exactly the talent we need to accelerate our own transformation and build for long-term growth. I also want to thank Mark Hardman and Nick Taylor, who have jointly led Finance & Strategy throughout this interim period. Their calm leadership, sound judgement and professionalism have kept us moving forward and they will continue to be exceptional members of our senior team.”

Melcon added: “Joining Virgin Media O2 at such an important time for the business is an honour. With more than 25 years in telecoms, I’ve seen how performance and purpose together drive lasting success. At Vivo, our transformation more than doubled market value, strengthened our leadership, and built one of Brazil’s most trusted brands – powered by customer focus, sustainability, and an exceptional team. Having lived in the UK for several years, returning is both professionally exciting and personally important to me. I look forward to working closely with the talented teams at Virgin Media O2 to build on strong momentum, deliver for customers and unlock new opportunities.”