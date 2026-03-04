Roku adds Apple TV to Premium Subscriptions

Roku, the TV streaming platform, has announced the launch of Apple TV on The Roku Channel in the US. Using their Roku account, customers can now subscribe to Apple TV through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel to access Apple TV’s series, films, documentaries live sports, and kids and family entertainment in one seamless experience.

“The addition of Apple TV to Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel is a win for all – our viewers, our platform experience, and our partners at Apple,” commented Gil Fuchsberg, President of Subscriptions, Partnerships & Corporate Development at Roku. “Through the scale and power of Roku’s platform, we’re able to drive viewer engagement and discovery of premium services like Apple TV while increasing choice and flexibility in how viewers access great subscription content. We’re excited to keep expanding the Premium Subscription options for our viewers with more content partners, new collaborations, and compelling promotions.”

Apple TV offers thousands of hours of exclusive Apple Originals – including the likes of Ted Lasso, Severance, Pluribus, Slow Horses (pictured) and The Studio – with new releases weekly and no ads. Subscribers can also watch all of Formula 1 in the US, MLS football and Friday Night Baseball live.

Roku customers can sign up for Apple TV on The Roku Channel for $12.99 per month or $99 per year in the US. Eligible customers can also take advantage of a 7-day free trial.