Research: 85% of European viewers use streaming ad tiers
March 4, 2026
FreeWheel, a Comcast company and technology platform for the video advertising industry, has released findings from its Voice of the Viewer study.
The research reveals that viewers across Europe have bought into streaming TV, with many now using it as their primary TV format. More than eight in 10 (83 per cent) say they are satisfied with their streaming experience. Content is the primary driver of satisfaction, with 73 per cent citing the availability of programming they like to watch as the factor they most enjoy about streaming services, followed by value for money (63 per cent).
The research also shows that streaming audiences have become accustomed to ads while engaging with content. Nearly half of respondents (47 per cent) exclusively watched streaming services with ads, while just under half (49 per cent) said they had deliberately selected a plan with ads when they signed up for a service.
While ads are becoming an accepted part of the viewing experience – with 85 per cent of viewers having services with ads – AVoD viewers are +10 per cent more likely to find ads intrusive than those watching traditional TV, with 39 per cent of those who find ads disruptive saying they appear at the wrong time, interrupting on-screen dialogue, for example.
“Streaming has become the favoured viewing method among audiences, driven by content choice and availability, with more than 40 per cent of viewers saying access to desirable content is better than five years ago,” commented Emmanuel Josserand, Senior Director, Brand, Agency, and Industry Relations, at Comcast Advertising. “With the vast majority watching at least some ad-supported services, publishers must continue to enhance all parts of the overall viewing experience, including ad breaks, to best drive advertiser outcomes and monetise their premium inventory.”
Repetition and relevancy are also critical aspects of the experience. According to the research, more than half of streaming viewers (55 per cent) report seeing the same ads repeatedly. This finding highlights the need for greater frequency capping, as repeated exposure to ads in a single sitting can cause viewers to tune out.
Additionally, 72 per cent of viewers say ad relevance has not improved or has worsened in the last five years, yet more than half of viewers are actually open to AI playing a role in deciding which ads they see.
“New AI technologies have the potential to power effective contextual advertising to serve viewers more relevant and diversified ads, maximising engagement and brand impact. Content owners that can effectively harness these technologies will be in the best position to deliver the high-quality ad experiences that advertisers and audiences crave,” added Emmanuel Josserand.