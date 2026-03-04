Research: 85% of European viewers use streaming ad tiers

The research reveals that viewers across Europe have bought into streaming TV, with many now using it as their primary TV format. More than eight in 10 (83 per cent) say they are satisfied with their streaming experience. Content is the primary driver of satisfaction, with 73 per cent citing the availability of programming they like to watch as the factor they most enjoy about streaming services, followed by value for money (63 per cent).

The research also shows that streaming audiences have become accustomed to ads while engaging with content. Nearly half of respondents (47 per cent) exclusively watched streaming services with ads, while just under half (49 per cent) said they had deliberately selected a plan with ads when they signed up for a service.