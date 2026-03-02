Deutsche Telekom expands network coverage with Starlink

Deutsche Telekom is expanding its network coverage through satellite-based direct connectivity. In partnership with Starlink, Deutsche Telekom will bring mobile communications to areas where network expansion is particularly challenging, such as areas with nature conservation requirements or demanding topography.

“We provide our customers with the best mobile network. And we continue to invest heavily in expanding our infrastructure,” said Abdu Mudesir, Board Member for Product and Technology at Deutsche Telekom. “At the same time, there are regions where expansion is especially complex due to topographical conditions or official constraints. We want to ensure reliable connectivity for our customers in those areas as well. That is why we are strategically complementing our network with satellite-to-mobile connectivity. For us, it is clear: connectivity creates security and trust. And we deliver. Everywhere.”

“We’re so pleased to bring reliable satellite-to-mobile connectivity to millions of people across 10 countries in partnership with Deutsche Telekom,“ added Stephanie Bednarek, VP of Starlink Sales. “This agreement will be the first-of-its-kind in Europe to launch Starlink’s V2 next-generation technology that will expand on data, voice and messaging by providing broadband directly to mobile phones.“

The service will operate only in Starlink’s MSS (Mobile Satellite Service) spectrum. The planned direct-to-device services will enable future compatible smartphones to connect directly to satellites. When a modern smartphone loses its terrestrial mobile signal, it will automatically switch to Starlink’s satellite network, enabling access to data, video, voice, and text messaging services. This creates an additional connectivity layer for data and voice services beyond traditional cellular coverage. The number of compatible devices in Europe is expected to grow steadily in the run-up to the planned launch in 2028. Starlink’s next-generation satellite constellation is scheduled to be in place by then.

In Germany, Telekom already provides the largest 5G geographic coverage, reaching close to 90 per cent of the country’s area. LTE covers more than 92 per cent of the area, and voice services are available across up to 99 per cent.

Starlink’s satellite connectivity will extend the reach of the existing infrastructure when the terrestrial mobile network is unavailable.

This creates an integrated network of mobile communications and satellite technology that delivers comprehensive, resilient, and future-proof connectivity, the ‘Everywhere Network’. The service launch is scheduled for early 2028 in several European Telekom markets, including Germany.