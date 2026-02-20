Advanced Television

The Traitors hits 40 international commissions

February 20, 2026

Independent distributor All3Media International has announced a new milestone for IDTV’s global format phenomenon The Traitors, meaning 40 territories have now commissioned local versions of the format.
 
The 40th territory for local production will be Indonesia, where The Traitors is set to be adapted by Falcon for production in 2026. The series will be transmitted on Falcon’s OTT platform and will be a 10-episode celebrity version of the show.
 
The Traitors roll out across Europe will see new versions coming to Slovakia and Estonia. PRVA TV in Serbia has commissioned a local adaptation, produced by Rainmaker production. Audiences in Malta will soon be able to immerse themselves in a new Celebrity version produced by Greatt for Television Malta.
 
These latest orders follow recent commissions in Turkey, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea. An Indian version has been commissioned for a second season following the successful season one debut on Prime Video.

The Traitors brand continues its global expansion beyond formats. Thriving tape sales have seen The Traitors brand develop across six continents and an ever-evolving licensing programme continues its successful rollout, including a London based live experience, a stage play confirmed for 2027, and a growing list of global partners bringing The Traitors board game, card game and anticipated mobile game to fans around the world.

The series continues to deliver significant ratings for its partners:
  • In the US, Season 4 premiered on Peacock to the series best opening ever. The Traitors on Peacock has amassed 3.2 billion minutes viewed, less than a month after Season 4’s debut.

Categories: Articles, Content, Production

Tags: , , , , ,