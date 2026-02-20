The Traitors hits 40 international commissions

Independent distributor All3Media International has announced a new milestone for IDTV’s global format phenomenon The Traitors, meaning 40 territories have now commissioned local versions of the format.

The 40th territory for local production will be Indonesia, where The Traitors is set to be adapted by Falcon for production in 2026. The series will be transmitted on Falcon’s OTT platform and will be a 10-episode celebrity version of the show.

The Traitors roll out across Europe will see new versions coming to Slovakia and Estonia. PRVA TV in Serbia has commissioned a local adaptation, produced by Rainmaker production. Audiences in Malta will soon be able to immerse themselves in a new Celebrity version produced by Greatt for Television Malta.

These latest orders follow recent commissions in Turkey, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea. An Indian version has been commissioned for a second season following the successful season one debut on Prime Video. The Traitors brand continues its global expansion beyond formats. Thriving tape sales have seen The Traitors brand develop across six continents and an ever-evolving licensing programme continues its successful rollout, including a London based live experience, a stage play confirmed for 2027, and a growing list of global partners bringing The Traitors board game, card game and anticipated mobile game to fans around the world.

The series continues to deliver significant ratings for its partners:

The Celebrity Traitors finale attracted 15 million viewers to the BBC, bringing in the biggest TV audience of the year in the UK. The series averaged 12.4 million viewers – 249 per cent higher than the usual audience for that time slot – and achieved a 54.7 per cent share which was up 146 per cent on the slot average and is set to return for a second season.

In Czech Republic, streaming platform Prima+ recorded 200 million video views in 2025, almost double the number compared to the previous year with Zrádci attracting the most viewers for the streaming platform. Additionally each episode of season 2 of Zrádci was simulcast in 66 cinemas across the country.

In the US, Season 4 premiered on Peacock to the series best opening ever. The Traitors on Peacock has amassed 3.2 billion minutes viewed, less than a month after Season 4’s debut.