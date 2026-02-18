Pluto TV adds TikTok Radio and more Stingray FAST channels
February 18, 2026
Stingray, the connected streaming media company, has announced the launch of four new channels on Pluto TV, a the free streaming television service. The new channels – ZenLIFE, Qello Concerts, TikTok Radio, and Stingray DJAZZ – join the Classica, Holidayscapes and Naturescape channels already available on Pluto TV.
“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Pluto TV and bring four of our highly curated channels to their massive and growing audience,” said Rick Bergan, Head of Content Distribution US at Stingray. “This launch underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, free-to-access entertainment for every taste. From the viral hits on TikTok Radio to the serene escape of ZenLIFE, the legendary performances on Qello Concerts, and the soulful rhythms of Stingray DJAZZ, we are confident these channels will resonate deeply with Pluto TV viewers.”
The new channels:
-
ZenLIFE: A destination for daily wellness. ZenLIFE provides a tranquil backdrop for work, relaxation, and sleep, with peaceful sounds and easy-listening music to help viewers restore their zen.
-
Qello Concerts: Offering legendary full-length concert films and documentaries featuring beloved artists.
-
TikTok Radio: A 24/7 destination for trending hits and must-see videos curated directly from the TikTok platform
-
Stingray DJAZZ: The channel showcases jazz concerts, films, and documentaries from the world’s top venues and festivals, paying homage to the legendary artists that shaped the genre.