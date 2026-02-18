Pluto TV adds TikTok Radio and more Stingray FAST channels

Stingray, the connected streaming media company, has announced the launch of four new channels on Pluto TV, a the free streaming television service. The new channels – ZenLIFE, Qello Concerts, TikTok Radio, and Stingray DJAZZ – join the Classica, Holidayscapes and Naturescape channels already available on Pluto TV.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Pluto TV and bring four of our highly curated channels to their massive and growing audience,” said Rick Bergan, Head of Content Distribution US at Stingray. “This launch underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, free-to-access entertainment for every taste. From the viral hits on TikTok Radio to the serene escape of ZenLIFE, the legendary performances on Qello Concerts, and the soulful rhythms of Stingray DJAZZ, we are confident these channels will resonate deeply with Pluto TV viewers.”

The new channels: