Fox Nation on Prime Video US

Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s subscription streaming service, has launched on Prime Video in the US. beginning, expanding access to Fox Nation’s library of programming, including more than 10,000 hours of curated original series, documentaries, and specials, for $8.99 (€7.59) per month (or $71.88 annually).

Subscribers have the opportunity to bundle Fox Nation with the Fox One streaming service in a single subscription on Prime Video, giving them instant access to the complete portfolio of Fox’s news, sports, and entertainment branded content all in one app for $24.99.

Fox Nation subscribers will gain access to Fox Nation’s original series, including the platform’s most-watched program, Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints. Hosted by the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the celebrated series recently returned for season two, featuring an episode directed by his daughter, Francesca Scorsese. Fox Nation’s slate also features programming from a wide range of Hollywood talent, including Kevin Costner, Kim Kardashian, Rob Lowe, 50 Cent, Matthew McConaughey, Dan Aykroyd, Kelsey Grammer, Dennis Quaid and more. Subscribers can also look forward to upcoming releases such as David: King of Israel hosted by Zachary Levi, premiering this February.

In addition, Fox Nation is the exclusive streaming home of Real American Freestyle (RAF), offering the only at-home live viewing experience for the emerging league redefining professional freestyle wrestling. The platform also features exclusive new seasons of COPS, alongside original programming hosted by Fox News Channel stars including Sean Hannity, Greg Gutfeld, Bret Baier, Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and others. Subscribers additionally receive next-day access to Fox News Channel’s powerful primetime lineup, including daily episodes from Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld.