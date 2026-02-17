Apple Podcasts to enable HLS video podcasts

The new video podcast experience empowers creators. Creators distribute through participating hosting providers and ad networks, maintaining complete control of their content and monetisation. Acast; ART19, an Amazon company; Triton’s Omny Studio; and SiriusXM, inclusive of SiriusXM Media, AdsWizz, and Simplecast, are supporting HLS video at launch, with additional providers to join in the future. Creators can dynamically insert video ads — including host-read spots — unlocking access to the broader video advertising market while maintaining full creative control. Video integrates seamlessly into existing shows without disrupting followers or downloads, and creators can monetise through sponsorships and dynamic advertising. Apple does not charge hosting providers or creators to distribute podcasts on Apple Podcasts, whether via traditional RSS/MP3 or HLS video. Apple will charge participating ad networks an impression-based fee for the delivery of dynamic ads in HLS video on Apple Podcasts starting later this year.

“Apple Podcasts is synonymous with podcasting itself. Bringing video to the platform is a defining moment — expanding what’s possible for creators, advertisers, and the medium as a whole,” said Greg Glenday, Acast’s CEO. “We are proud to help lead this evolution, unlocking new audiences and revenue for Acast creators and a premium new canvas for brand storytelling. This integration reinforces our position as a vital growth engine for modern podcast businesses. We’re ensuring that no creator or advertiser leaves revenue or reach on the table.”

“Video is the next chapter for podcasting. Simplifying audio distribution and empowering creators with flexible monetisation solutions are what ART19 was built on, and now video deserves that same experience,” said Geoff Mattei, ART19’s CEO. “Working with Apple Podcasts to bring video distribution to publishers is a significant moment for creators who’ve been waiting for this.”

“Podcasting has evolved leaps and bounds over the past decade, and this innovation from Apple helps to keep the integrity of what makes the medium so special, while enhancing video and audio with new capabilities as the two formats continue to converge,” said Scott Walker, SiriusXM’s chief advertising revenue officer. “For publishers, marketers, and creators, HLS video on Apple Podcasts brings a fresh opportunity to grow their businesses. As a leader in podcasting that has championed an open ecosystem approach, we’re thrilled to see a major player like Apple continue to advance the podcasting industry and support the advertising community.”