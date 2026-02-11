SpaceX gets a portion of India

India has yet to issue a full national operational licence to SpaceX but the regional state of Gujarat has signed a letter of intent with SpaceX for Starlink to expand its coverage in the region (which is in the extreme north-West of India).

Gujarat authorities said the agreement aims to improve digital connectivity in rural and hard-to-reach regions of western India, where traditional broadband infrastructure is limited.

The intent is to align with Digital India’s vision. Pilot projects will follow in various sectors across the state. The agreement seeks to bolster Gujarat’s digital infrastructure, as confirmed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The foundation of this collaboration was a preliminary meeting in December 2025 between Gujarat’s leadership and SpaceX Vice President Lauren Dreyer. As per the Letter of Intent, pilot projects will connect essential services, such as Common Service Centres, e-Governance facilities, schools, and disaster control rooms.

Chief Minister Patel, at the ceremony in Gandhinagar, expressed optimism about the project’s far-reaching impacts, emphasising its role in boosting e-Governance. Strategic digital initiatives under this project prioritise inclusion in tribal and aspirational districts, aiming to stabilise communication for police outposts and disaster management. The initiative also extends to agricultural research, education smart connectivity, and telemedicine. A Joint Working Group will oversee the project, ensuring the infrastructure’s seamless deployment.

However, Gujarat’s near-neighbour Pakistan has yet to issue a full operational licence to SpaceX despite signing a ‘No Objection Certificate’ in March last year. SpaceX must still meet several regulatory conditions, including security clearance from the Ministry of Interior, and compliance with the Pakistan Space Activity Rules (2024) and the National Space Policy (2023).