Sweden: Streaming spend up 25% YoY

In Q4 2025, the average Swedish household spent SEK 510 (€47.97) per month on video content, representing an increase of over 5 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year reports Mediavision. This marks a new record level. The main driver behind the increase is spending on streaming services, which has risen by 25 per cent over the past year.

“Streaming continues to grow in value, and this growth is now increasingly driven by new business models rather than higher prices,” commented Adrian Grande, Principal Analyst at Mediavision.

Traditional TV viewing continues to decline significantly, but despite this, spending on pay-TV has proven resilient. Traditional pay-TV still accounts for close to half of households’ total video spending. A key explanation is that operators are increasingly bundling streaming services together with more traditional TV packages.

“Traditional TV is losing viewers, but household spending has sustained through new bundle solutions where streaming is integrated. Operators are thus maintaining a strong role as aggregators even in the new TV and streaming market,” Grande added.

Streaming services bundled by operators are often partly ad-funded. This creates a new revenue stream for many services, which is particularly important as several ad-funded formats, such as social video, are capturing a growing share of viewing.

“Partly ad-funded subscriptions, bundled by operators, are a key factor behind the stable level of pay TV spending. This type of subscription drives increased online ad viewing and thereby partly offsets the decline in traditional TV viewing,” Grande concluded.