Amazon Leo satellites readied at Kourou

A batch of 32 Amazon Leo broadband satellites has arrived at French Guiana in readiness for a launch on an Ariane 64 rocket.

This launch will be the second for Amazon Leo using Arianespace’s giant rockets. In total, Amazon has contracted for 18 launches with Ariane rockets. The first took place on February 12th. This second launch is expected in April.

At the moment, Amazon Leo has 212 satellites in orbit. It is looking for about 20 launches this year and more than 30 next year.

The Ariane family of European rockets began in 1979 with Ariane 1. Since then, this project has continued to evolve. The development of Ariane 6 began in 2014. It has two versions: Ariane 62, with two boosters – or auxiliary thrusters – and 64, with four boosters. Arianespace selects the version best suited to the mission. On February 12th, the launch of 32 Amazon LEO satellites required the maximum power of Ariane 64.

Amazon Leo also has a launch planned with United Launch Alliance’s Atlas 5 rocket planned for March 30th, subject to the usual weather considerations.