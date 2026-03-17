Germany’s ZDF Studios has signed an agreement with global channel provider and distributor wedotv. Per the deal, wedotv will serve as the pay‑TV partner for Pash, a previously digital‑only on‑demand service for children and families.

Pash offers a portfolio of more than 500 hours of animation and live‑action series, featuring internationally programming from an array of broadcasters and production partners.

Via the new agreement with wedotv, Pash will make its pay‑TV debut, after previously being available solely as a VoD service. wedotv will launch localised versions of Pash in Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland. It will also make the channel available in English across the Middle East, Northern Asia and Southeast Asia.

Pash highlights include the KiKA brand Dibidoo, The Muscleteers, the multi‑award‑winning sci‑fi series Space Nova (pictured),H2O – Mermaid Adventures, and children’s classics including Lassie, Peter Pan and The Jungle Book.

Pash is already available as a streaming channel on numerous platforms in more than twelve European countries, as well as in North and South America. Its distribution partners include Prime Video (Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, France and Poland), YouTube, and a range of local platforms and telcos. The brand is further supported by audience‑targeted content strategies on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

Jan‑Frederik Maul, Director Junior at ZDF Studios, commented: “With wedotv we gain a strong partner who shares our vision for responsible, high‑quality children’s programming. Expanding Pash into additional regions and into the pay‑TV segment is an important step, ensuring that even more families around the world can access our content.”

Philipp Rotermund, founder and CEO of wedotv, added: “Pash is an ideal addition to our portfolio: high‑quality, trustworthy, and internationally successful children’s series, carefully curated and backed by clear quality standards. We are delighted to bring this content to new territories together with ZDF Studios and to continue expanding our audience base.”