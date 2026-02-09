Research: US scripted commissions defy slump

Research from Ampere Analysis shows that scripted TV commissioning in North America continued its recovery in 2025, with total commissions up 3 per cent year-on-year — marking the second consecutive year of growth.

First-run scripted commissions grew even faster, rising 7 per cent year-on-year, underlining renewed momentum in the region as international commissioning volumes declined sharply.

Key findings

North American scripted TV commissions grew for a second consecutive year in 2025, with total volumes up 3 per cent year-on-year, following 8 per cent growth in 2024. First-run scripted commissions rose faster still, increasing 7 per cent year-on-year.

While commissioning levels remain below the peak of the ‘Peak TV’ era, 2025 volumes recovered to 76 per cent of 2021 levels, marking the highest annual output since the sharp Scripted production cuts of late 2022.

North America’s recovery contrasts sharply with international markets, where scripted commissioning volumes fell 9 per cent year-on-year. Budget pressures on public service broadcasters and a shift towards unscripted programming are weighing particularly heavily on Western Europe.

Growth in North American scripted output was fueled by a rebound in orders across SVoD, Pay-TV and commercial free-to-air (FTA) broadcasters. Commercial FTA commissioners stood out, with scripted orders up 22 per cent year on year.

A similar trend was visible in Western Europe, where FTA broadcasters outperformed other commercial players, contracting less than competitors and overtaking SVoD platforms in scripted volume for the first time.

The bounce back in North American commissioning was accompanied by a greater reliance on pre-existing IP, with adaptations and franchises accounting for 44 per cent of scripted commissions in 2025, up from 41 per cent in 2024. Commercial FTA broadcasters led this shift, with 57 per cent of their scripted orders based on a pre-existing content brand, the highest share in five years.

Cyrine Amor, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, commented: “Commercial players are fighting back after several challenging years. With continued pressure on content budgets, IP is becoming increasingly central to commissioners’ greenlighting process. Shaping content around pre-existing IP helps mitigate some of the risks associated with launching new Scripted productions. It also reflects a broader shift in how content is discovered as audiences move towards on-demand viewing. Basing scripted shows on established franchises or literary brands is now a key strategic priority, highlighting how critical IP ownership and content have become for producers.”