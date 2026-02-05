FCC welcomes Musk’s 1m satellite plan

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued its Public Notice inviting comments from interested parties on the proposed 1 million satellite scheme by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The FCC comment from Chairman Brendan Carr which said he “welcomed” the proposal and now seeks comment on the SpaceX application.

“The proposed system would serve as a first step towards becoming a Kardashev II-level civilization and serve other purposes, according to the applicant,” says Chairman Carr.

The SpaceX scheme wants to deploy 1 million satellites in low Earth orbits between 500 kms – 2,000 kms as orbiting data centres, tapping into the sun for their power but exploiting the freezing cold of outer space to cool the satellites.

The FCC Notice reminds interested parties that the satellites will use optical links which may connect with other satellites as well as with other Starlink satellites.