WBD signs Winter Olympics partnership with X

X has announced a partnership with WBD ahead of the Winter Games. The collaboration fuses X’s real-time sports conversations with Eurosport (Europe) and TNT Sports’ (UK and Ireland) broadcast coverage of Milano Cortina 2026, delivering X users a front row seat to all the action from the Games.

Together, X and WBD say they are “creating the ultimate fan destination for passionate audiences of figure skating, ice hockey, snowboarding, ski jumping and speed skating, among many other winter sports that traditionally draw big audiences”.

Brands and advertisers will get exclusive access to WBD’s ‘in-game’ and event clips, prioritised on X’s feeds and localised for audiences in 11 markets across Europe, enabling seamless ties with the most sought-after viral moments.

Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, commented: “Our partnership with X celebrates our position as the home of the Olympics in Europe and unmatched ability to connect millions of fans with the Games across all platforms. Fusing our premium, localised content with a leading global social platform such as X will amplify our storytelling approach, deliver real-time immersive fan experiences and generate unparalleled opportunities for brands at the heart of the Olympics conversation. We’re thrilled to deepen engagement with our comprehensive coverage of the Milano Cortina 2026 action for audiences across the continent to maximise reach and engagement.”

Mitchell Smith, Global Head of Content Partnerships at X, added: “We are thrilled to partner once again with Warner Bros Discovery, immersing our X users at the heart of all the action and viral frenzy from the Olympic Winter Games. For our advertising partners, this Amplify partnership unlocks unique opportunities to positively place their brand at the epicentre of the Olympics hype, forging authentic connections and powerful synergy with passionate fans and the most defining narratives of the Games.”

The deal comes on the heels of WBD also announcing a Winter Games collaboration with TikTok.

WBD’s live coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begins on February 4th and runs until February 22nd.