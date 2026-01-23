Paramount extends tender offer for WBD

Paramount Skydance has extended the deadline on its hostile tender offer for Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) to February 20th, buying more time to persuade investors that its bid for the studio is superior to a deal with Netflix. Paramount’s previous tender offer expired on January 21st.

Paramount confirmed that it has filed preliminary proxy materials with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to solicit shareholders of WBD to vote against the amended transaction with Netflix and related proposals. Paramount also reaffirmed its commitment to a transaction with WBD at a $108.4 billion enterprise value, stating it is “significantly greater and far more certain” than the purported $82.7 billion enterprise value of the Netflix transaction.