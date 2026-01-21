Telemundo now on Prime Video UK

Prime Video and NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer have announced that Telemundo is now exclusively available in the UK as an add-on subscription via Prime Video priced at £3.99 per month.

Customers who subscribe to Telemundo will have access to over 3,000 episodes of Telemundo’s iconic Hispanic dramas – all dubbed in English (with original Spanish or Portuguese audio also offered) – with titles available at launch including:

Lord of the Skies ( El Señor de los Cielos ) – a narco-drama of betrayal and supremacy, honoured with an International Emmy Award for Non-English Language US Primetime Programme.

( ) – a narco-drama of betrayal and supremacy, honoured with an International Emmy Award for Non-English Language US Primetime Programme. Hidden Passion ( Pasión de Gavilanes ) – a sweeping romantic saga of revenge and redemption.

( ) – a sweeping romantic saga of revenge and redemption. Close Enemies ( Enemigo Íntimo ) – a tense crime thriller where duty collides with forbidden love.

( ) – a tense crime thriller where duty collides with forbidden love. Game of Lies ( Juego de Mentiras ) – a gripping mystery where every secret comes at a cost.

( ) – a gripping mystery where every secret comes at a cost. Loli’s Luck ( La Suerte de Loli ) – a warm-hearted comedy that includes a twist of unexpected responsibility and earned an International Emmy nomination for Non-English Language US Primetime Programme.

( ) – a warm-hearted comedy that includes a twist of unexpected responsibility and earned an International Emmy nomination for Non-English Language US Primetime Programme. Thirst for Revenge ( Sed de Venganza ) – a drama of love, desire and vengeance, starring Danilo Carrera and Isabella Castillo.

( ) – a drama of love, desire and vengeance, starring Danilo Carrera and Isabella Castillo. False Identity ( Falsa Indentidad ) – a high-stakes escape from the past, where survival means reinvention.

( ) – a high-stakes escape from the past, where survival means reinvention. The Search for Frida (Buscando a Frida) – a family mystery drama awarded an International Emmy for Best Non-English Language US Primetime Programme.

The launch line-up will continue to expand with additional shows and new seasons added later this year. Prime Video customers can experience the new channel with a 7-day free trial.

Telemundo joins Prime Video’s growing lineup of over 75 add-on subscription partners in the UK, which are available alongside Amazon MGM Originals such as The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, and Fallout; blockbuster movies to rent or buy; and a robust slate of live sport offerings. Customers can subscribe to Telemundo with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video.