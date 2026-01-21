Telemundo now on Prime Video UK
January 21, 2026
Prime Video and NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer have announced that Telemundo is now exclusively available in the UK as an add-on subscription via Prime Video priced at £3.99 per month.
Customers who subscribe to Telemundo will have access to over 3,000 episodes of Telemundo’s iconic Hispanic dramas – all dubbed in English (with original Spanish or Portuguese audio also offered) – with titles available at launch including:
- Lord of the Skies (El Señor de los Cielos) – a narco-drama of betrayal and supremacy, honoured with an International Emmy Award for Non-English Language US Primetime Programme.
- Hidden Passion (Pasión de Gavilanes) – a sweeping romantic saga of revenge and redemption.
- Close Enemies (Enemigo Íntimo) – a tense crime thriller where duty collides with forbidden love.
- Game of Lies (Juego de Mentiras) – a gripping mystery where every secret comes at a cost.
- Loli’s Luck (La Suerte de Loli) – a warm-hearted comedy that includes a twist of unexpected responsibility and earned an International Emmy nomination for Non-English Language US Primetime Programme.
- Thirst for Revenge (Sed de Venganza) – a drama of love, desire and vengeance, starring Danilo Carrera and Isabella Castillo.
- False Identity (Falsa Indentidad) – a high-stakes escape from the past, where survival means reinvention.
- The Search for Frida (Buscando a Frida) – a family mystery drama awarded an International Emmy for Best Non-English Language US Primetime Programme.
The launch line-up will continue to expand with additional shows and new seasons added later this year. Prime Video customers can experience the new channel with a 7-day free trial.
Telemundo joins Prime Video’s growing lineup of over 75 add-on subscription partners in the UK, which are available alongside Amazon MGM Originals such as The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, and Fallout; blockbuster movies to rent or buy; and a robust slate of live sport offerings. Customers can subscribe to Telemundo with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video.