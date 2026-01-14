LNK launches OTT platform with Backscreen

LNK TV Group, Lithuania’s leading private national broadcaster, has launched its new OTT platform LNK GO, built with Backscreen. The deployment marks a significant milestone in LNK’s digital evolution, delivering a modern streaming service that combines live TV, on–demand viewing, exclusive subscriber content, and advanced advertising monetisation.

The new platform brings together live TV and VoD in a single, cohesive experience, enabling LNK to expand its digital reach while keeping the service free for viewers. Registered users gain access to an extended content library and exclusive programming, including selected shows and series available ahead of their linear TV broadcast.

Built on Backscreen’s cross–generation OTT platform, the service supports AVoD, live TV advertising, and dynamic ad insertion (DAI), alongside Google Ad Manager integration for scalable and data–driven monetisation. In addition to in–stream advertising, the platform introduces personalised and clickable in–portal display advertising, enabling relevant ad placements within the user interface itself.



For audiences, the new OTT service offers:

· Free access to live TV and VoD across devices

· Exclusive content and an extended library available to registered users

· A modern, intuitive UX designed for both traditional TV viewers and streaming-native audiences

· Enhanced viewing features such as picture-in-picture, allowing users to watch and browse simultaneously.

For LNK, the deployment delivers a flexible and future-ready foundation that supports:

· Multiple advertising formats across live and on-demand content

· Dynamic and personalised ad monetisation

· A unified platform that bridges linear TV and non-linear viewing habits.

The platform is available across the following environments and devices:

· Web: Desktop web experience

· Web Mobile: Responsive web for mobile browsers

· Mobile Apps: Android and iOS

· Tablet Apps: Android and iOS

· Connected TV: Android TV, LG (in certification), Samsung (in certification).

The service is hosted on Tet Cloud, ensuring high availability, security, and operational stability through infrastructure fully controlled by EU entities.

Monika Skeltė, Head Of Digital at LNK TV, commented: “With LNK GO, we are opening a new chapter for the LNK channel group, making our content more accessible than ever. This new capability reflects how we are evolving as a television service and looking ahead, with a clear focus on providing our viewers with broader and more flexible ways to watch our content. Today, our audience expects to enjoy television not only in the traditional way on TV screens, but also across digital platforms – on the web, mobile applications, and Smart TV environments. By expanding LNK GO, we are delivering more modern functionality and an improved user experience across all these touchpoints, while keeping our content easily and freely accessible to a broad audience.To ensure the highest technical quality and seamless delivery, we have chosen the Backscreen team as our trusted technology partner.”

“This LNK deployment maximises monetisation of ad inventory while keeping balance with consumer satisfaction. It has been achieved by spreading ad touch points across the service experience without oversaturating a single point. Of course, personalisation helps here greatly,” added Jan Frelek, CCO at Backscreen. “We care about it not only as decent craftspeople, but also because our commercial success is directly related to the success of LNK GO.”