Research: Netflix leads growth in streaming ad-tiers

Global usage of ad-supported subscription tiers increased across Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max between Q4 2024 and Q3 2025, according to research from Digital i.

The highest growth in adoption was on Netflix, with 40 per cent of active accounts using its Standard with Ads plan in Q3 2025, in the 20 countries measured by Digital i.

This was up by 14 per cent from the 26 per cent of subscribers on that tier in Q4 2024 that were recorded in Digital i’s trend report, Evolving Streamer Strategies, in 2025.

Ad-supported tier usage rose from 35 per cent to 44 per cent on Disney+ during that period and from 22 per cent to 28 per cent on HBO Max. Prime Video remained the service with the highest ad-supported tier usage, but this fell from 88 per cent of subscribers in Q4 2024 to 82 per cent in Q3 2025.



Digital i measures streaming audience data in the UK, the US, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Australia, South Korea and Japan.