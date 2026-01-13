ITV selects Yospace solution for Freely

ITV has selected Yospace, a specialist in Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI), to launch an ad measurement and delivery solution across its channels on Freely, the joint streaming service from Everyone TV developed by UK public service broadcasters the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5.

Yospace has delivered a DAI solution combined with Client-Guided Ad Measurement (CGAM). It works by enabling the shared Freely player to call a Yospace API with its specific playback position. This generates the data required to provide accurate, IAB-compliant ad measurement across all of Freely’s supported devices without requiring SDK integration and management.

Thomas Thomas, Director of Engineering at ITV, commented: “Working with Yospace on this innovative new solution means we can give advertisers the insight they need by confidently measuring advertising results. ITV has partnered with Yospace for over a decade as we increasingly look for new developments to make sure our clients can make the most of their ad spend.”

The initiative formed the basis of a wider push to standardise scalable ad measurement capture. Yospace ensured that the new Common Media Client Data v2 (CMCDv2) specification supports the required extensions to provide CGAM. Once ratified, the standard will enable any CMCDv2-compliant player to deliver trusted measurement without additional device integration, a major milestone for providing detailed ad measurement across hard-to-reach streaming endpoints, notably in the case of content syndication.

“Our collaboration with Everyone TV and ITV has helped create a genuinely meaningful solution to an ad measurement problem,” added Tim Sewell, CEO of Yospace. “Through the upcoming CMCDv2 standard, this innovation will now be opened up for every other broadcaster.”