ITN Productions hires Cudmore to head new digital division

Director of Digital Channels at Zoo 55/ITV Studios, George Cudmore, will join ITN Productions as Director of Digital Content. He will lead ITN Productions’ new digital arm with a team of digital specialists made up of new hires and existing staff to kick off a strategic programme of expansion.

Rubina Pabini becomes Head of Digital Content in a move that builds on her previous role as Head of Short Form at ITN Productions.

The department’s key team also includes Ruby Coote who joins ITN Productions as Executive Producer of Content and Development from Future and Georgia Foxwell joins the department as Executive Producer of Audience and Social, from Global where she was Senior Social Media Editor for The News Agents.

At Zoo 55/ITV Studios, George Cudmore leads the strategic and commercial direction of ITV’s social video business.

Over the past 10 years, Cudmore has headed up digital teams for TV broadcast and distribution businesses, including ITV, BBC Studios, Banijay and Endemol Shine Group, focused on delivering forward-thinking digital strategies across key formats and IP as well as driving audience and commercial growth. He will focus on expanding ITN Productions’ direct-to-consumer strategy, building creator partnerships, trialling formats and launching new digital content across genres including entertainment, crime, royals and using ITN’s archive.

The new division will build on the success of ITN Productions’ original shortform commissions for BBC Sounds, ITVX, Audible and others as well as its existing YouTube channels.

Ian Rumsey, Managing Director of Content at ITN, commented: “From the moment we announced the creation of ITN Productions’ digital division, we felt a real sense of excitement. I’m delighted that George will be joining us to head up a specialist team of people with great talent, creativity and experience from across the industry who will join our brilliant existing staff. There’s a genuine feeling of momentum. We’re hugely ambitious for the future.”

Cudmore added: “I’m thrilled to be joining ITN Productions to work with Ian Rumsey and ITN Productions’ Creative Director Georgina Mantle to innovate and expand our reach with the launch of a brand-new digital division. Given the vibrancy of the digital economy, it feels like a pivotal moment to bring new and exciting content, formats and partnerships to market, leveraging ITN Productions’ prowess and archive heritage to build on a great foundation in digital to date.”