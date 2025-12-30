New Malcolm in the Middle premieres on Disney+ in April

Hulu has that announced that the limited, four-episode revival series, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, will premiere April 10th 2026 on Disney+ in the UK.

Set some 20 years after the end of the original iconic sitcom, the new series follows the titular Malcolm as he now lives with his daughter Leah and girlfriend Tristan. He is forced to bring them into his birth family’s chaos when his parents Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party. The trailer can be viewed here.

The series reunites Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Bryan Cranston (Hal), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Christopher Kennedy Masterson (Francis), Justin Berfield(Reese), and Emy Coligado (Piama). They’re joined by new cast members Keeley Karsten (Leah, Malcolm’s daughter), Vaughan Murrae (Kelly, Malcolm’s youngest sibling), Kiana Madeira (Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend), and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark (as Dewey).

From Disney Branded Television, the limited series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, and New Regency. Linwood Boomer created the original series and returns as writer and executive producer. Cranston, Tracy Katsky (KatCo), Gail Berman and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann are executive producers. Ken Kwapis directs all four episodes and executive produce. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are co-executive producers.

All original seven seasons of Malcolm in the Middle, which aired from 2000-2006, are available to stream now on Disney+ in the UK.