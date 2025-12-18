France: Paid VoD market nears €3bn

The paid video market in France continued to grow in 2025, driven by SVoD platforms – while physical video kept declining.

According to figures from by funding body CNC, the market has tripled to €2.9 billion compared to 2016 (€961 million), reaching an annual growth of 7.4 per cent. Some 86 per cent of the market is now driven by VoD and SVoD platforms, with US giants such Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ taking the larger share. Their combined revenues reached €2.5 billion.

Canal+ and Canal+ Series took fourth and fifth place, followed by Paramount+, TF1+ Premium, Apple TV, M6+Max and HBO Max. Nearly half (41.2 per cent) of French users access at least one French SVoD service.

The market is now considered as “mature” and those players have strongly increased their prices in the late years. “The objective is no longer the volume of subscribers but the value created,” noted Cécile Lacoue, head of studies at CNC.

In the five past years, Netflix premium and ad-free subscription has risen from €15.99 to €21.99 per month, while Disney+ more than doubled its fee over the same period (+128 per cent). The rise in advertising has also contributed to the increase in revenue, with many subscribers opting for such cheaper tiers.

The SVoD libraries of all those players also continue to grow, now featuring more than 30,000 different titles, though consumption has become increasingly concentrated: the 500 most watch films, series and content represent two-thirds of the total views. US titles dominate the market.

However alternative French free VoD services offered by TV channels such as France.tv and TF1+ are increasingly popular, attracting two-thirds of people over 15 years old at least once a month, the CNC observed.

Regarding AVoD, usage still appears limited: less than a quarter of French people use such services at least once a month. Apart from YouTube, Pluto TV leads the way with a penetration rate of 7.7 per cent.

Global forecasts for free video (AVoD, BVoD, FAST), driven by YouTube, are favourable suggested CNC. “The market will continue to grow, despite more moderate projections: €71.4 billion in 2030, compared to €55.1 billion in 2024,” it suggested.