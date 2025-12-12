EE offers WiFi 7 across all full fibre plans

EE, the UK broadband provider, has became the first major network to offer all Full Fibre plans built with WiFi 7 connectivity as standard.

The launch follows research which reveals that for today’s households, broadband reliability across the whole home is more important than just speed, with nearly half (44 per cent) of Brits prioritising strong coverage in every room over faster speeds or cheapest price point. Yet despite this need, many are still struggling to stay connected in all areas of the home, with 1 in 3 of households reporting at least one Wi-Fi ‘dead zone;.

THE LATEST WIFI 7 HARDWARE:

As part of the launch, EE has unveiled the new Smart Hub 7 Plus and WiFi Extender 7 Plus. The hardware customers receive is linked directly to their chosen speed:

Customers receive the Smart Hub 7 Plus (dual band, capable of up to 1Gbps) and the optional WiFi Extender 7 Plus. The Smart Hub 7 Plus offers customers up to 30 per cent faster Wi-Fi throughput compared to the previous Smart Hub 6 Plus, supporting more devices and reduced latency for streaming and gaming. For 1.6Gbps plans: Customers receive the upgraded Smart Hub 7 Pro (tri-band technology, supporting consistent speeds over 1Gbps) and the WiFi Extender 7 Pro, ensuring optimal performance across the home.

WIFI FEATURES:

The new portfolio brings a powerful suite of intelligent features designed to deliver a faster, safer and more reliable online experience at home:

WiFi Intelligence uses real-time network insight to give customers the best possible WiFi coverage and connection quality throughout their home. It works in the background, making automatic improvements like ensuring they’re on the best smart hub or extender channel frequency – without them having to do anything EE WiFi Controls: A set of features within the My EE app that allow customers to manage their home network’s internet access for parental controls and device management

A set of features within the My EE app that allow customers to manage their home network’s internet access for parental controls and device management WiFi Optimiser (Included in certain plans): Enhances performance based on how the connection is being used (e.g., gaming, working from home, TV streaming), helping to eliminate lag and buffering during critical moments

As well as security and backup with:

Gives an advanced level of in and out-of-home protection through social media monitoring, dark web monitoring, and password management for up to 15 devices Connectivity Back-up (Optional Add-on): Switches the household onto EE’s mobile network automatically if a fault is detected, ensuring near-zero disruption

Customers taking out one of EE’s Full Fibre home broadband packages will be given the choice of a range of download speeds ranging from £28.99 on 74Mbps up to £39.99 on 900Mbps on a 24-month contract length. Alternatively, EE also offers 1.6Gbps download speeds which are available with either a Premium package (£66.99) which comes with the Smart Hub 7 Pro and WiFi Extender 7 Pro or Ultimate package (£75.99).

EE will also be participating in the Openreach Full Fibre (XGSPON) pilot, which will explore offering next-generation download speeds of up to 8.5Gbps. The pilot will help shape future Full Fibre broadband services for customers with options evaluated for wider deployment across the UK. Further details on pricing and availability, will be made nearer launch.

Luciano Oliveira, Director of Product, Home and TV, EE said: “EE is the first major provider in the UK to offer WiFi 7 smart hub technology as standard across all Full Fibre plans. By pairing best-in-class hardware with advanced features like WiFi Intelligence and AI-enabled security, our customers get the most reliable, high-performance connection in every room of their home – whether streaming, working, gaming, or staying connected with family – and that’s why more people are choosing EE.”