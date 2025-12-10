Data: Time-shifted TV viewing grows in Spain 

Consumption of time-shifted TV reached 8 minutes per person per day in November 2025, representing 5 per cent of total television use, according to the latest report from Barlovento Comunicación with data from Kantar.

The study, which measures non-linear viewing of television content within the seven days following its original broadcast, as well as same-day delayed viewing (VOSDAL), highlights that time-shifted consumption on pay-TV channels accounted for 10 per cent of total pay-TV viewing.

The findings indicate that 22 million individuals accessed delayed content in November, with a daily average of 4.4 million viewers.

Of these viewers 1,128,000 (25 per cent ) watched less than 30 minutes of delayed television; 1,046,000 (24 per cent ) watched between 30 and 60 minutes; 1,243,000 (38 per cent ) watched between one and two hours; 531,000 (12 per cent ) watched between two and three hours; 487,000 (11 per cent ) watched more than three hours.

In terms of viewer profile, 54 per cent were women and 47 per cent men. By age, 44 per cent were between 45 and 64 years old, 19 per cent between 65 and 74, and 18 per cent between 25 and 44.

The most-watched delayed programme in November was Anatomy of a Moment: A Provincial Falangist, broadcast on November 20th, which drew 565,000 viewers.

The broadcasters with the highest levels of delayed consumption were La 1, Antena 3, Telecinco, La Sexta, Cuatro, Movistar Plus+, La 2, TV3, Star Channel and Atreseries.