SkyShowtime launches new streaming channels

SkyShowtime has announced the launch of dedicated, on-demand streaming channels on its platform, offering subscribers a selection of curated entertainment.

Rolling out in Sweden immediately and across SkyShowtime’s other markets next year, the new feature will give users the chance to discover some of SkyShowtime’s most popular franchises such as Dexter, House, PAW Patrol, Star Trek (pictured) and Yellowstone. Genre channels ‘Comedy’, streaming the likes of Frasier and The Office, and ‘Killers’, showcasing hits such as MobLand, The Day of the Jackal and Tulsa King, also feature.

Streaming 24/7 and included with SkyShowtime’s Standard with Ads, Standard and Premium subscription plans, the channels will make the most of the platform’s entertainment line-up from the likes of Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios and Peacock, as well as SkyShowtime Original series.

SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan said: “At SkyShowtime, we always seek to evolve and improve the consumer experience and create even more value for our members. That’s why we are pleased to launch these new channels. In addition to our on-demand experience that offers access to an incredible selection of Hollywood hits and exclusive series, our members will now also be able to sit back and enjoy a variety of curated channels dedicated to fan favourites, franchises, series, and genres. It’s a different way of discovering and enjoying all the great content that SkyShowtime has to offer.”

The new on-demand streaming channels feature is accessible via the navigation bar in the SkyShowtime app.