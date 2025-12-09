Cadent acquires VuePlanner

Cadent, a predictive advertising company and a portfolio company of Novacap, has acquired VuePlanner, a specialist in YouTube video ad planning, optimisation and measurement.

“This acquisition fortifies Cadent’s commitment to building a truly unified platform, one that reflects today’s converged media landscape and evolving consumption habits,” commented Nick Troiano, CEO, Cadent. “With VuePlanner, Cadent is the only platform that enables advertisers to activate YouTube’s premium creator inventory alongside linear and CTV. Now, for the first time, advertisers can take a Total Video approach to engaging any audience across any format.”

With VuePlanner, Cadent taps into the world’s biggest video platform, harnessing contextual signals and audience intelligence to deliver greater value for advertisers. With over 62 per cent of US internet users using YouTube daily, Cadent clients will now have access to one of the biggest ad ecosystems on the market, seamlessly integrating YouTube budget and activations into one total strategy.

VuePlanner is a media intelligence platform that improves YouTube campaign performance through precise content identification, quality scoring, advanced predictive targeting, and pre-bid transparency. As one of seven companies in the YouTube Measurement Programem, VuePlanner gives advertisers privileged access to scale high-intent environments, reach quality audiences, and validate results through independent measurement across premium YouTube content and creators – delivering differentiated ease and efficiency.

Headquartered in New York, VuePlanner is led by co-founder John Cobb. All VuePlanner employees will be integrated into Cadent’s operations, with Cobb joining as EVP & GM, Cadent VuePlanner.

“YouTube has become a premium destination for curated video, creating powerful new ways for brands to reach and engage audiences across every screen,” added Cobb. “In a multiscreen world, meeting viewers where they watch is critical. Now, Cadent enables advertisers to seamlessly activate YouTube within a broader Total Video strategy.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.