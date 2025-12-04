Research: Traditional TV at new low in Denmark

During the past year, traditional TV in Denmark has dropped by over 10 minutes in daily viewing time per person, reports Mediavision. That viewing is moving to digital platforms as streaming services and social video now gather 65 per cent of all video viewing.

“Both social and other online video continue to grow, at the expense of traditional TV viewing. The shift is rapid on the Danish video market. Among younger demographics this shift has already happened, where social video alone has already surpassed traditional TV,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Principal Analyst at Mediavision.

In the wake of a shrinking traditional TV market, the market for streaming subscriptions continues to grow. A record number of video streaming subscriptions is recorded in autumn 2025, with the Danish market reaching a total of 5.3 million paid streaming subscriptions.

Most of the growth since last year comes from global streaming services, which subsequently contributes to a higher share of viewing for global platforms. As a result, traditional TV is now seeing its audience rapidly redistributed – posing challenges to incumbent actors and advertisers alike.

“The Danish market is becoming more globalised every day. The winners will be those who succeed in capturing audiences online and adapting to new consumer behaviours. This impacts both content strategies and advertising investments,” added Liljeqvist.