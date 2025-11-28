Paramount+ partners with Arsenal

Paramount+ has become an Official Partner of Premier League football club Arsenal. The global partnership will see Arsenal players, club legends and supporters come together to celebrate some of Paramount+’s most popular series such as Yellowstone, Landman and MobLand. Arsenal will also work with Paramount+ on a series of social media campaigns, and supporters will also see Paramount+ branding featured in-stadium during men’s and women’s match days across the big screens, matchday programme features and other stadium experiences and activations.

“We’re beyond excited to unite Paramount+ and Arsenal– two global iconic brands with supporters that live and breathe passion,” commented Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+. “With hit series like SpongeBob, South Park, Landman, Yellowstone and more, we’re creating experiences that celebrate teamwork, elevate the game and connect supporters. This partnership brings the drama, comedy, and unforgettable moments of both worlds to life – on the pitch and beyond.”

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Paramount+ into our Arsenal family. They’re a world-class, global entertainment brand, and we’re so excited to work together and create new ways for our supporters to feel even closer to the club. Their expertise, creativity and investment strengthen our ability to deliver outstanding experiences for our supporters and supports our ambition to compete for major trophies.”

Future campaigns will coincide with upcoming launches on Paramount+ throughout the 2025-2026 season. The first of these, created to mark the return of Taylor Sheridan’s hit drama Landman this November, will star first team players in conversation with lifelong Arsenal supporter and social media influencer Sharky alongside Eberechi Eze, William Saliba and Gabi Martinelli.