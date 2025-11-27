Report: UK full fibre connections overtake FTTC

Full fibre coverage climbed to 79.5 per cent of premises, with multi-network overbuild increasing sharply, and FTTP take-up, while strong, is expected to stabilise over the next year as the early-mover surge eases. Openreach expanded to 20.31 million premises and added 551k FTTP customers, while BT Consumer delivered a second consecutive quarter of growth with a gain of 1k net additions (with a total base of 8.78 million).

CityFibre posted a standout 108k net adds as its Sky partnership went fully live, and Altnets collectively added 193k connections, lifting their FTTP base to 3.02 million. However, with FTTP now mainstream and competition intensifying, Altnet pricing and operational models face increasing pressure, raising questions about how many can remain sustainable as take-up normalises and overlap with larger networks grows, noted Point Topic.

For the other major ISPs, Vodafone again saw strong gains with 50k broadband net additions; with Virgin Media O2 reporting 26k losses, followed by Sky’s estimated decrease of 10k connections, and TalkTalk saw another quarter of monumental losses of around 120k connections.