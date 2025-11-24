Analysis: 6G networks will need 3x today’s spectrum

Next-generation 6G networks will require up to three times more mid-band spectrum than is typically available today to keep pace with surging demand for data, AI-powered services and advanced digital applications, according to analysis published by the GSMA, which represents the mobile ecosystem worldwide.

Vision 2040: Spectrum for the Future of Mobile Connectivity, an assessment of spectrum requirements for the coming ‘6G’ era, concludes that a global average of 2–3 GHz of mid-band spectrum per country will be required in 2035–2040 to meet mobile network capacity needs in the highest-demand urban areas, with higher-demand countries needing 2.5–4 GHz.

Compiled by analysts at GSMA Intelligence and the GSMA’s global spectrum team, the study is designed to provide guidance to regulators and policymakers as the mobile industry prepares for wide-scale 6G deployments from 2030. This is particularly important as governments negotiate future mobile bands ahead of the crucial WRC-27 treaty conference held by the International Telecommunication Union in two years’ time.

The report’s analysis shows that countries must act now to secure enough spectrum for 6G, or risk slower speeds, rising congestion and lost economic opportunity in the 2030s.The GSMA cautions that without early government planning, consumers could face poorer connectivity, businesses may struggle to adopt new technologies, and national digital economies could lose competitiveness in the global transition to 6G.

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA, said: “This study shows that the 6G era will require three times more mid-band spectrum than is available today. Satisfying these spectrum requirements will support robust and sustainable connectivity, deliver digital ambitions and help economies grow. I hope this report provides useful insights to governments as they strive to meet the connectivity needs of their citizens in the coming decade.”

Key findings from the report:

6G deployments from 2030; 5 billion connections by 2040

6G networks are expected to begin commercial deployment in 2030, with significant early rollouts in China, Japan, South Korea, the US, the GCC states, Europe, Vietnam and India.

By 2040, the study forecasts:

More than 5 billion 6G connections, around half of all mobile connections globally

4G and 5G will remain essential, with around 2 billion 4G and 3 billion 5G connections still in use

Global mobile traffic to reach up to 3,900 exabytes per month by 2040

Based on the study’s demand scenarios, global mobile traffic is forecast to reach:

1,700 EB/month in the low-growth scenario

3,900 EB/month in the high-growth scenario

This equates to 140–360 GB per mobile connection per month by 2040.

Traffic growth will be driven by continued 5G adoption, increasing numbers of ‘power users’, and new 6G-enabled applications including XR, integrated sensing and autonomous systems. The 10 per cent of mobile users that generate 60–70 per cent of total traffic today will increase over time, and the report notes this level of usage will become ‘normal behaviour’ by 2040.

Urban areas produce 83 per cent of traffic but only represent 5 per cent of global land area

The study finds that spectrum needs are determined by traffic in the densest urban zones:

83 per cent of mobile traffic occurs in urban areas

Those areas account for just ~5 per cent of geographic territory

Traffic density is 9× higher in very dense urban areas than other urban zones

…and almost 700× higher than rural areas

These concentrations are where mid-band capacity becomes critical.

2–3 GHz of mid-band spectrum needed globally by 2035–2040

Taking into account projected traffic, expected improvements in spectral efficiency and modelling of dense urban capacity, the study concludes:

Global average needs: 2–3 GHz of mid-band spectrum

Higher-demand countries (the top 50%): 2.5–4 GHz

Most countries today have ~1 GHz identified for mobile use

Therefore, an additional 1–3 GHz may be required to meet 6G-era demand

2 GHz needed by 2030 to avoid congestion

The analysis warns that if only 1 GHz of mid-band spectrum is available:

Cities with over 50 per cent of the world’s urban population will be capacity-constrained by 2030 (the beginning of the 6G deployment cycle) if mid-band spectrum remains at today’s levels.

To prevent a decline in user experience, the report stresses that 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum must be operational by 2030.

Spectrum Policy Implications

The report identifies the key candidate mid-bands under study for future mobile use:

3.8–4.2 GHz: +200–400 MHz

4.4–4.99 GHz: +400–600 MHz

Upper 6 GHz (6.425–7.125 GHz): +700 MHz

7.125–8.4 GHz: +600–1,275 MHz

The GSMA notes that each band has existing incumbents, meaning long-lead-time planning is essential for analysing spectrum use and release, device ecosystem development and global harmonisation.