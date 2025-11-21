Greece: DAZN signs distribution deal with ANT1+

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, is now available via ANT1+ in Greece following the signing of a strategic partnership with the Antenna Group.

With this agreement, ANT1+ becomes the exclusive distributor of DAZN in the country, giving subscribers the opportunity to add the sports service to their package – with live action, highlights and on-demand viewing anytime, on any device.

As a launch offer (until to February 20th 2026), all new and existing ANT1+ subscribers can add DAZN to their package and receive 3 months of free access. After the free period, the DAZN subscription will be available exclusively through ANT1+ at a special price of €6.99/month (instead of €14.99 for the standalone international subscription).

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “DAZN is committed to bringing the most exciting and engaging entertainment experience to sports fans in Greece in partnership with Antenna Group. Combining DAZN’s global scale, extensive rights portfolio and innovative technology with the dynamic presence of ANT1+ further extends DAZN’s reach and strengthens the group’s position in the Greek market”.

Marco Struecker, General Manager of Antenna Digital & ANT1+, added: “Our partnership with DAZN marks another important step in the steady and consistent growth strategy of ANT1+. With the dynamic entry of one of the leading international sports content providers, we further strengthen our platform and significantly enhance the experience of our subscribers“.