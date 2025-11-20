Sky Sports scores UEFA Europa League, Conference League rights

Sky Sports has announced a new four-year partnership with UEFA to exclusively broadcast every match from the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League in the UK from the 2027/28 season.

The deal will see 342 European matches each season added to Sky’s line-up, frequently giving customers live football seven days a week during the European season on Sky Sports.

Jonathan Licht, Chief Sports Officer, Sky commented: “I’m proud that we’re able to bring European football competitions back to Sky customers. The UEFA Europa League and Conference League have delivered some of the most exciting European stories in recent years, with English clubs consistently performing strongly and lifting trophies. This partnership is made possible by the strength of our business model and brand as the home of sport in the UK. Alongside the Premier League, EFL, SPFL, WSL and more, fans will now regularly enjoy domestic or European football every day of the week during the season on Sky Sports.”

Meanwhile, in Italy, Sky has strengthened its partnership with UEFA with exclusive rights for 185 of 203 UEFA Champions League matches and all 342 matches from the Europa League and Conference League.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) has shown the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League in the UK since the 2015-16 season. They still hold the rights to some Premier League and FA Cup fixtures until the end of 2029.