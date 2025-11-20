Record streaming audience for I’m A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!‘s return has seen a surge in audience streaming, with the new series achieving 12.3 million streams in its first three episodes. The figures mark a 28 per cent year on year increase for the show, which achieved its most streamed launch in series history.

Additionally, I’m A Celebrity has accrued an 83 per cent share of 16-34 year olds, an uplift of 9 per cent in comparison to the 2024 series.

The current season’s launch episode gave ITVX its best performing day since July this year, and the full I’m A Celebrity ITVX collection recently surpassed 400 million streams.

The series continues on ITV1 and ITVX, with new episodes daily at 9pm.

I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out of Here! is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios. International distribution is handled by ITV Studios.