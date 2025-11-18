BBC World Service launches BBC Global Women

BBC World Service is launching BBC Global Women, a new commitment to highlight women’s storytelling across its global output.

The BBC says that this new editorial priority will “enhance the BBC World Service’s storytelling by listening, sharing and amplifying stories for women around the world,” all year-round.

Alongside new commissions, the initiative aims to elevate the editorial offer for women by starting conversations, building connections and challenging misinformation. The first commissions under Global Women include exclusive interviews with KPop Demon Hunters’ Arden Cho and the First Lady of Sierra Leone, and an investigation into how sexual violence is being used as a weapon in conflict in Ethiopian.

BBC Global Women will deliver original content across BBC News and BBC World Service digital, social and broadcast channels.

Fiona Crack, Deputy Global Director, BBC News commented: “Press freedom continues to reduce globally, making it harder for the BBC to reach audiences and for audiences to access independent news. Internationally, we also know women in particular view, read and listen to less of our news than men. This is an issue we must urgently address so sharing more stories that matter to women and commissioning stories that resonate with women will be at the centre of BBC Global Women.