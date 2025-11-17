Virgin TV puts FAST content on-demand

Virgin Media O2 is giving Virgin TV customers access to linear FAST channel content via VoD at no extra cost.

All Virgin TV customers can now watch episodes from their favourite FAST channel shows whenever suits them outside of the linear TV schedule. Customers can access the catch-up content via Virgin Media’s On Demand streaming app as well as via the Search function on their home screen.

VoD will be available for the following FAST channels:

Next Up Live Comedy Love Pets Haunt TV Homes Under The Hammer Baywatch (pictured) Real Crime Real Wild History Hit Wonder The Chat Show Channel TRACE Sport Stars

Customers who also wish to catch up on Pluto TV shows including Catfish, 5 Cops and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as well as Rakuten TV content such as Rakuten TV Action and Rakuten TV Top Movies simply need to open the Pluto TV and the Rakuten App respectively to access catch up content.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “We’re making unmissable content even easier to enjoy by making linear FAST channel content available on-demand so Virgin TV customers can tune in at any time and at no extra cost. From comedy to crime and history to pets, our customers can keep up with it all, with catch-up capability now available for the first time for 11 of our most popular FAST channels.”