Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul on Netflix

Social media personality Jake Paul has confirmed that he will fight former two-time unified world champion Anthony Joshua in Miami on December 19th. The bout, which will consist of eight three-minute rounds, will stream live globally on Netflix.

Paul had been scheduled to face Gervonta Davis on November 14th, but the fight was cancelled after a civil lawsuit was filed against the lightweight boxing champion. Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, had vowed to honour the Netflix contract and noted at the time: “While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025″.

With Joshua stepping up, it would appear that a box office replacement has been found.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgement Day. A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title,” commented Paul. “To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19th, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep.”

Joshua hasn’t stepped in a boxing ring since being knocked out by Daniel Dubois inside five rounds during a title fight at Wembley Stadium in September 2024.

“I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected,” said Joshua. “Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

“This is a global clash between two of the most recognisable figures in the sport, Jake, the face of boxing’s new era, and Joshua, the King of UK boxing,” added Bidarian.

“Anthony Joshua is one of the most formidable and decorated heavyweights in the world – the ultimate test for any fighter,” commented Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Sports, Netflix. “We have immense respect for Jake Paul’s decision to take this challenge; it demonstrates the fearless ambition he has for his career. This is exactly why Netflix is in the live business: we love taking big swings and delivering the biggest, must-watch cultural spectacles.”

“They say be careful what you wish for, kind of feel like that’s all I need to say,” said Eddie Hearn, Chairman Matchroom. “Two of the biggest names in the sport will collide on Dec 19. Whilst I admire Jake’s balls, he’s going to find out the hard way in Miami.”

Additional information, including undercard bouts, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Netflix reported that over 60 million homes watched live when Paul fought Mike Tyson in November 2024.