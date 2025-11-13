ISDs seized in Johannesburg raid

Police in Lenasia, Johannesburg, have confiscated hundreds of illegal streaming devices valued at some R546,000 (€25,600).

The seizure included Android TV boxes that were preloaded with pirated content from MultiChoice and other streaming services, as well as remotes, cables, USB sticks, a laptop, and a cellphone.

The raid was carried out by the Hawks, a specialised police unit in South Africa that investigates serious crimes, including fraud, organised crime, and cybercrime. Crime intelligence teams and MultiChoice also participated in the operation.

The suspect had been tracked since July 2025, selling illegal streaming devices that allowed people to watch movies, TV shows, and live channels without paying for subscriptions.

He was arrested under South Africa’s Cybercrimes Act, which prohibits hacking, stealing, or distributing digital content without permission. Having appeared in the Soweto Magistrate’s Court, the case was postponed as authorities continue to review the seized devices. Additional charges may be filed in the future.

According to Tobias Maja, the senior Africa piracy manager at MultiChoice’s content security branch, Irdeto, piracy robs legitimate broadcasters and creators of revenue, endangering jobs and stunting growth.