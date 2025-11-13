Eutelsat, Paratus sign LEO deal

Eutelsat and Paratus, the Sub-Saharan African network services provider, have signed a new multi-million, multi-year agreement to expand the delivery of Eutelsat’s OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity services across Southern Africa.

This new multi-year agreement expands the existing partnership between Eutelsat and its long-standing partner, Paratus, to deliver an extended range of LEO services across Southern Africa, including solutions for fixed sites, as well as comms-on-the-move and comms-on-pause in South Africa, Angola, Namibia, Botswana and Zambia.

Paratus has been a long-time distributor of Eutelsat’s GEO connectivity services and was one of the first adopters of its OneWeb LEO connectivity capacities in early 2024. Paratus also built the teleport facility in Angola, a key Eutelsat ground station supporting the deployment of OneWeb LEO services in the region.

Ghassan Murat, RVP MEA, Eutelsat, commented: “Demand for resilient and high-speed connectivity continues to grow across Southern Africa, particularly in sectors operating across remote and distributed sites. This new multi-year agreement reflects the success of our collaboration with Paratus and our shared ambition to provide reliable, scalable, low-latency connectivity in the region. By combining Eutelsat’s LEO capabilities with Paratus’ established network and operational presence, we are enabling organizations to stay connected wherever they operate.”

Schalk Erasmus, CEO of Paratus, added: “Expanding our LEO service offering with Eutelsat strengthens our strategy of delivering adaptable and robust connectivity solutions across Africa. The combined GEO and LEO capability allows us to serve customers with greater flexibility and performance. Working together, we are supporting our customers’ growth and digital transformation, even in the most challenging environments.”