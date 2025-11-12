ProSiebenSat.1 Q3 revenues down 7%

ProSiebenSat.1 has reported that generated Group revenues of €820 million in the third quarter of 2025 (previous year: €882 million). In what it described as “a challenging economic environment”, revenues were down 7 per cent year-on-year.

Organically – i.e., adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes – revenues decreased by 2 per cent. For the first nine months, Group revenues amounted to €2.51 billion (previous year: €2.65 billion). This represents a decline of 5 per cent compared to the same period last year, or 2 per cent on an organic basis.

ProSiebenSat.1 thus closed the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025 in line with its adjusted expectations announced in September. This German broadcaster noted this adjustment was made because in particular the highly economically dependent TV advertising market developed below the previous year’s level and weaker than the forecast at the beginning of the year – with a corresponding impact on revenues and earnings development in the core Entertainment business. On a net basis, the Company therefore assumes that the TV sector was also significantly impacted in the third quarter after a decline in the first half of the year.

In addition, the revenue development reflects the deconsolidation of the online comparison portal Verivox, which was sold in March 2025.

Operating and financial performance

External revenues in the Entertainment segment amounted to €546 million in the third quarter of 2025, down 6 per cent or €33 million year-on-year. On a nine-month basis, external revenues decreased by 5 per cent to €1.65 billion (previous year: €1.74 billion).

Despite the challenging environment, which also had a negative impact on some digital advertising offerings, the streaming platform Joyn once again recorded significant growth. This applies to both the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025. On a quarterly basis, Digital & Smart advertising revenues in the German-speaking region were almost at the previous year’s level, up 1 per cent (Q1-Q3 2025: 0 per ccent), while total advertising revenues in the Entertainment segment decreased by 6 per cent (Q1-Q3 2025: -7 per cent). Joyn achieved a 42 per cent increase in AVoD revenues on a quarterly basis. In the nine-month period, Joyn’s AVoD revenues rose by 48 per cent.

ProSiebenSat.1 is pursuing the goal of strengthening its market share in linear TV and the growth of Joyn with a focus on local and live content. This strategic approach is yielding positive results: ProSiebenSat.1 channels once again increased their market share among 20- to 59-year-olds to 20.7 per cent in the third quarter (previous year: 19.5 per cent); in the first nine months, the audience market share increased to 20.6 per cent (previous year: 19.7 per cent). Joyn reached an average of 7.7 million monthly video users in the third quarter of 2025 – an increase of 13 per cent compared to the same period last year. Viewing time increased by 42 per cent to 12.7 billion minutes in the same period. On a nine-month basis, Joyn also significantly increased its marketable reach with an average of 8.4 million video users per month (+24 per cent compared to the previous year) and a viewing time of 38.9 billion minutes (+39 per cent compared to the previous year).

For the full-year, ProSiebenSat.1 expects a decline in the mid-single-digit percentage range.