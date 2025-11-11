Data: Amazon’s Joy Ride tops 2025 Xmas ads

Emotional response data from System1’s Test Your Ad platform and Competitive Edge database shows that this year’s festive ad frontrunners are leaning into characters, consistency, and cultural nostalgia.

2025 is shaping up to be the most competitive and consistent Christmas yet, with early airers averaging a strong 4.6-Star Rating. Leading the pack is Amazon’s reprisal of Joy Ride, returning with a strong 5.9 Stars. Heathrow has rekindled the magic of its Bears from 2016, while Boots is priming itself for long-term success with the introduction of Puss in Boots as a character fluent device that could anchor future campaigns. It’s a winning strategy also powering Aldi’s success, as Kevin the Carrot continues his decade-long run of festive fame and helps the supermarket achieve a record score for a 10 second teaser.

Each year, System1 tests every Christmas ad through its Test Your Ad platform, capturing real consumer emotional responses to predict commercial impact. Every ad is scored on a 1.0-Star to 5.9-Star scale, reflecting its long-term brand-building potential. Only around 1 per cent of all ads reach the coveted 5-Star mark across the year. However, Christmas consistently delivers some of the most emotionally powerful and effective advertising.

Uncensored CMO. "It's great to see so many brands leaning into what actually works. Bring back the winners, use the characters people love, tap into culture and emotion, it's not rocket science," said Jon Evans, Chief Customer Officer at System1 and host of. "Kevin the Carrot turning 10 and still smashing it with our highest ever 10-second score says it all. Boots investing in a fluent brand character is a smart move too. And Barbour is showing the fashion crowd how to stand out with nostalgia and humour, teaming up with Aardman for the third year running. We've been banging the drum for consistency for years. It works and it's brilliant to see brands proving it – that's the real Christmas magic." It's interesting to note that this year's John Lewis Christmas ad just missed out on the Top 10 list with a score of 5.1 (which is the highest for the brand in six years), despite a wave of mainly positive industry reactions.

2025 Early Christmas Ad Rankings

To highlight the commercial significance of this year’s results, System1 has also included an uplift versus category benchmark, revealing how brands are outperforming their sectors and gaining a true competitive edge this festive season.