India consults on strengthening anti-piracy measures

India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has begun a formal consultation process aimed at strengthening India’s digital anti-piracy ecosystem, issuing a public notice inviting inputs from key stakeholders across the Media and Entertainment sector.

The notice reflects growing industry concerns regarding the economic impact and enforcement challenges linked to the proliferation of pirated films, broadcast content and OTT programming.

The Ministry plans to undertake a comprehensive review of current anti-piracy mechanisms in light of the “cross-sectoral implications” of digital infringement, which affects film producers, streaming platforms, broadcasters, intermediary platforms, telecom infrastructure and enforcement bodies alike.

Stakeholders have been asked to share insights and experiences on several fronts, including existing obstacles in identifying and removing pirated content, technological or procedural gaps in enforcement, best international practices that may be applicable in India, and methods to improve coordination between platforms, rights holders and government agencies.

The move reflects the government’s desire to collaborate closely with industry players as it explores new protocols for proactive monitoring and takedown systems.