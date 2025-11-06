Altice becomes Optimum

Altice USA, the cable television and broadband provider, has unveiled a rebrand amid ongoing challenges in its traditional video services segment. The company, which has long operated under the Altice banner, revealed the entity will transition to Optimum Communications, marking a deliberate pivot toward its most recognized consumer-facing brand in the US.

From November 19th, the firm’s shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol OPTU, replacing the previous designation. The move is designed to streamline the company’s public image and align its corporate structure more closely with the Optimum brand, which has served as the primary service provider for millions of households across 21 states, particularly in the Northeast, South, and West. Optimum has built a reputation for bundled offerings that include high-speed internet, telephone services, and mobile options, areas where the company has seen relative stability or growth compared to its declining video subscriber base.

The rebranding announcement arrives at a pivotal moment for the telecommunications giant, as it grapples with persistent erosion in its pay-TV subs. In Q3 2025, the company shed 61,000 television subscribers.

Optimum Communications’ leadership said it views the name change” as a strategic refresh intended to signal a forward-looking approach”. The rebrand coincides with investments in fibre-optic infrastructure and expanded 5G mobile capabilities, positioning the firm to compete more aggressively in the high-speed internet market against rivals like Verizon Fios, Comcast Xfinity, and Charter Spectrum.