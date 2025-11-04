CODA writes to OpenAI on Sora 2 rights protection

At the request of its member companies, Japanese antipiracy body CODA (Content Overseas Distribution Association) has submitted a written request to OpenAI, 2025 regarding the operation of Sora 2 (sora.chatgpt.com), which the company launched on September 30th, 2025.

CODA has confirmed that a large portion of content produced by Sora 2 closely resembles Japanese content or images. CODA has determined that this is the result of using Japanese content as machine learning data. In cases, as with Sora 2, where specific copyrighted works are reproduced or similarly generated as outputs, CODA considers that the act of replication during the machine learning process may constitute copyright infringement.

Furthermore, according to media reports, it has been stated that Sora 2 responds through an opt-out system based on requests from copyright holders. However, under Japan’s copyright system, prior permission is generally required for the use of copyrighted works, and there is no system allowing one to avoid liability for infringement through subsequent objections.

The requests submitted by CODA at this time are as follows:

In the operation of Sora 2, CODA requests that its members’ content is not used for machine learning without their permission; and, OpenAI responds sincerely to claims and inquiries from CODA member companies regarding copyright infringement related to Sora 2’s outputs

CODA, in cooperation with its member companies, requests that OpenAI respond sincerely such that both the healthy development of AI technology and the protection of rightsholders and creators’ rights are ensured.