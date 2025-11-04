Australia: Local production quota for streamers

New Australian rules require global streaming platforms with more than 1 million Australian subscribers to spend 10 per cent of their total Australian expenditure – or 7.5 per cent of their revenues – on local originals.

Australia’s Labor government has long planned to being in the quotas as part of its Revive cultural policy. Global streamers have broadly rejected the necessity of quotas, claiming their local investment in content and jobs offsets them.

The quota plan was unveiled by Minister for the Arts Tony Burke saying: “We have Australian content requirements on free-to-air television and pay television, but until now, there has been no guarantee that we could see our own stories on streaming services. It still needs parliamentary approval. Since their introduction in Australia, streaming services have created some extraordinary shows. This obligation will ensure that those stories – our stories – continue to be made. These platforms are having no problem getting their content into Australia. With this legislation we’ll be able to ensure that no matter which remote control you’re holding, Australian stories will be at your fingertips.”

The Australian Writers Guild (AWG) and Screen Producers Australia (SPA) were among the bodies welcoming the quotas, which will affect the likes of Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix