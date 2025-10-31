TF1+ ad revenue up 40.5% YoY

TF1 group, the French commercial broadcaster, has reported that consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to €1.59 billion, stable year on year (+0.5 per cent).

The slight decrease in the Media segment (revenue down 1 per cent YoY year to €1.38 billion) was offset by an increase at Studio TF1 (up 10.9 per cent YoY to €213 million), driven in particular by the contribution of Johnson Production Group (JPG).

The TF1+ streaming service attracted 36 million streamers per month on average in the first nine months of 2025, and hit a new monthly record of 41 million streamers in September. Overall, streamers watched 834 million hours of content on TF1+ in the first nine months of 2025 according to Médiamétrie, 1.4 times the figure achieved by the second-ranked platform. Based on site-centric figures, consumption rose by 14 per cent year on year. TF1+’s advertising revenue continued to grow strongly, rising by 40.5 per cent YoY to €134 million in the first nine months of 2025.

In linear advertising, the trend in the third quarter was similar to that seen in the first half, with spending by advertisers adversely affected by an uncertain and unstable environment. By comparison, the first nine months of 2024 had been a strong period for the Group, due to a dynamic first-half market, the broadcasting of the UEFA Euro men’s football tournament matches and the indirect positive impact of the Paris Olympics. Overall, advertising revenue was down 2.2 per cent YoY at €1.12 billion.

Non-advertising revenue in the Media segment amounted to €264 million, up 4.8 per cent. Revenue from interactivity and music and live shows in the first nine months of 2025 offset the impact resulting from the deconsolidation of My Little Paris and PlayTwo in the third quarter.