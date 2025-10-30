Data: Global broadband subs surpass 1.53bn

Legacy copper subscriptions declined by 12.1 per cent YoY, while FTTx lines (mainly VDSL) went down by 6 per cent, with Spain becoming one of the first countries in the world and the first major European economy to shut down its copper network completely.

The share of FTTH/B in the total fixed broadband subscriptions increased further and stood at 72.68 per cent. Broadband connections based on other technologies saw their market shares shrink again, with an exception of satellite and fixed wireless access (FWA).

“Fixed (home) broadband subscribers continue to grow, mainly in the less saturated markets of the Globe. While fibre connections are seeing sustained demand, its growth in more mature broadband markets comes mainly from luring customers from other platforms (primarily copper and cable),” noted the Point Topic report. “Around the world, we are witnessing the highest growth in advanced FWA and satellite broadband subscriptions, albeit from a much smaller base than FTTH/B. 5G FWA is particularly attractive because of its competitive prices, ease of self-install and broader availability in more demanding terrains and remote areas.”