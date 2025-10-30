Data: Global broadband subs surpass 1.53bn
October 30, 2025
Global broadband subscribers surpassed 1.53 billion in Q2 2025, marking a 1.1 per cent growth, according to data from Point Topic.
Broadband subscriptions declined in 24 countries, compared to 22 in Q1 2025. In some of these markets consumers are migrating to mobile broadband, others are experiencing economic headwinds or are already highly saturated. Some are still in the midst of conflict. Globally, the growth in Q2 2025 has increased slightly, compared to the same quarter of 2024.
Other key points:
-
In terms of growth, India remained at the top of the largest 20 fixed broadband markets with a 6.7 per cent quarterly growth rate.
-
The share of FTTH/B in the total fixed broadband subscriptions increased further and stood at 72.68 per cent. Broadband connections based on other technologies saw their market shares shrink again, with an exception of satellite and fixed wireless access (FWA).
-
Year-on-year, FTTH/B connections grew by 7.2 per cent. Satellite and FWA saw an even higher annual growth (41.6 per cent and 31 per cent respectively).
-
Legacy copper subscriptions declined by 12.1 per cent YoY, while FTTx lines (mainly VDSL) went down by 6 per cent, with Spain becoming one of the first countries in the world and the first major European economy to shut down its copper network completely.
-
5G FWA take-up accelerated, especially in India and the US, as a result of aggressive investments by Reliance, Bharti Airtel, T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T.
“Fixed (home) broadband subscribers continue to grow, mainly in the less saturated markets of the Globe. While fibre connections are seeing sustained demand, its growth in more mature broadband markets comes mainly from luring customers from other platforms (primarily copper and cable),” noted the Point Topic report. “Around the world, we are witnessing the highest growth in advanced FWA and satellite broadband subscriptions, albeit from a much smaller base than FTTH/B. 5G FWA is particularly attractive because of its competitive prices, ease of self-install and broader availability in more demanding terrains and remote areas.”